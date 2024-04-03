Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Curtis Ewing (22), with an address listed as High Street in Ballymena, committed the assault on February 12 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told police received a report from ambulance staff requesting assistance as a paramedic had been assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the defendant was being treated in relation to an overdose after he was found unresponsive on a living room floor.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

The defendant ‘came round’ and was verbally abusive. He was taken to the back of the ambulance where he twice kicked and punched a paramedic on the chest and then spat in his face.

The prosecutor said there were "no injuries reported but obviously the injured party was disgusted at the behaviour".

On January 30 this year the defendant was disorderly in the Tower Centre in Ballymena, assaulted two police officers; assaulted a staff member at Sports Direct; attempted to steal clothing worth £105 and caused criminal damage to the garment by spitting on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard police were called to Sports Direct. The defendant attempted to headbutt an officer and continually spat at police. He kicked an officer.

Limb restraints were applied and, a prosecutor said, the defendant called officers "Fenians, black b*stards" and was "repeatedly swearing".

Staff said the defendant had attempted to steal an item of clothing after going to a changing room and when he tried to leave the store he was challenged and he punched a staff member "causing swelling and a bust lip".

Ewing then took the clothing off, throwing it to the ground, and stamped and spat on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When taken to a police station he punched an officer on the thigh.

On February 28 this year the defendant was in possession of cocaine and Pregabalin.

The court was told he had a previous record.

A defence barrister said the defendant had spent time on remand in custody on the charges.

He said Ewing had a "significant issue with drugs" and had "little to no memory" of his behaviour but "he is absolutely disgusted of his behaviour when he hears it back".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister said when he is sober Ewing is a "very pleasant young man" who "always apologises" for his offending.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said over the last year the defendant had built up a "formidable record".

He said the defendant seemed to be "on a spiral to destroy yourself".

The judge said there had been "sectarian overtones" in the incident with police.