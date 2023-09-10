A 28-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to being 'drunk in charge' of a child under seven years old in a Co Antrim park has been put on Probation for a year and has to do 75 hours of Community Service.

Nicole Carson, of Moorfields Road, Ballymena, came to police attention on May 31 this year, the town's magistrate’s court was told.

A prosecutor said at 3.10pm, police received a report of an "intoxicated female" in the presence of a "young child" in the People’s Park in Ballymena.

Police found the defendant in an "intoxicated state" in charge of the child. Officers could smell "intoxicating liquor" from her, the court was told.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The prosecutor said the defendant was an acquaintance of the child's mother.