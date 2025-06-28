Ballymena: Damage to People's Park 'deprives community of essential facilities'
Police in Ballymena have urged parents and guardians to be aware of where their children are at all times after damage was caused to facilities in the People’s Park in Ballymena.
Officers were tasked to the popular park on Friday morning following overnight damage to the disabled toilet and changing facilities.
"If you are a parent or guardian we would ask you to be aware of where your child is at all times and for respect to be shown to persons and property.
This behaviour is depriving our community of essential facilities,” a PSNI spokesperson said.