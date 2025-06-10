Fifteen police officers were injured and one arrest was made after public disorder broke out in Ballymena on Monday evening, June 9.

Earlier in the day, a planned protest of thousands of people took to the streets in support of the family of a teenage girl who was sexually assaulted at the weekend.

It followed the appearance in court on Monday morning of two 14-year-old boys charged with attempted rape of a teenage girl in Clonavon Terrace on Saturday, June 7.

At around 7.30pm on Monday, the protest gathered in the Galgorm Road area before making its way towards Larne Street, onto Wakehurt Road and then down Queen Street.

Firefighters remain at Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena. Picture by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The protest was initially peaceful as it made its way towards the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena.

“Officers were present to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response, due to the large number of people who had gathered in the area. A number of masked individuals then broke away from the vigil and began to build barricades, stockpiling missiles and attacking properties in the Clonavon Terrace area.

"Elements of the crowd then turned onto police and attacked officers with petrol bombs and masonry. This disorder was sustained and continued in the vicinity of Galgorm Street, Linenhall Street and Larne Road Link in the vicinity of the Braid.

"Police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, fireworks, heavy masonry and bricks thrown in their direction by masked rioters. 15 officers were injured with some requiring required hospital treatment. Two police vehicles were also damaged during the disorder.

A house set on fire during disorder in the Clonavon area of Ballymena last night. Picture by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

"A number of homes and businesses were damaged with windows and doors smashed. Four houses were damaged by fire with three people evacuated.

"The attacks on these properties are being investigated as racially-motivated hate attacks. Windows were also smashed of several business units in Galgorm Parks in the early hours. In total, six properties in Clonavon Terrace have sustained damage to windows and doors during the disorder.”

During the course of the serious disorder, authorised police officers discharged one Attenuating Energy Projectile (AEP) with one rioter struck.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of riotous and disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police. He remains in police custody at this time.

"As part of ongoing enquiries, police are also investigating a report of arson at the Tobar Park area of Cullybackey in the early hours of Tuesday, June 10. Shortly after 12:20am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a vehicle in the area which caused it to set alight.

"Damage was caused to a nearby property, with a woman and two children inside. There were no reports of any injuries as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire. This is being dealt with as a racially-motivated hate crime.”

Commenting on the incidents, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “[Monday night] saw significant sustained disorder in Ballymena. This violence was clearly racially-motivated and targeted at our minority ethnic community and police.

“I want to condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. It has no place in our society and should be loudly condemned by all right-thinking people.

"Last night, we made one arrest. Today, we are actively working to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Over the coming days, we will have in place a significant policing presence to help protect these communities in Ballymena and prevent any future disorder.

"During the course of the night, 15 officers were injured. I am hugely grateful to them for their bravery in facing this challenge. I also want to put on record my gratitude for colleagues from NIFRS and NI Ambulance Service, who were responding to help keep people safe.

“We are engaging with groups effected by the disorder to support and reassure them. I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s violent disorder to reflect long and hard about their actions; they will have consequences. I also appeal for calm over the coming days.”

“Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, condemned the violence that took place in Ballymena on Monday.

“The shocking scenes which played out in Ballymena last night have no place in our community,” he said.

“The destructiveness and vandalism brought upon our area by a minority of individuals is thoroughly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. What happened is extremely concerning for our residents and communities and I would like to thank the police, emergency services and community partners for their support.

“We stand together with those who have been impacted by the violence and I would call for calm going forward."