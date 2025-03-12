A Ballymena motorist ran from his car at 1am on January 29 this year in the town's Antrim Road area but police caught him a short distance away.

Jordan Low (31), of Holly Mews, was over the drink drive limit. He has pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 80 - the legal limit is 35.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 6, the defendant initially told police his car had been stolen earlier that evening and having located it he was trying to move it off the road.

He later admitted that was false and that he had been driving prior to being stopped by police.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said that after an "initial panic" the defendant co-operated with police.

The defendant had been out and had not intended to drink and after he had "fallen in with a couple of mates drink was consumed", the solicitor said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant would go to jail if he is caught drink driving again.

The judge said that it was the defendant's third conviction for driving with excess alcohol. The second offence had been in 2015.

The defendant has been banned from driving for three years and was fined £300.

He had a charge of possessing cocaine on January 29 withdrawn for a caution.