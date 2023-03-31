A fisherman from Lurgan has been banned from driving for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to drink driving offences.

Wayne Paul Irwin, (42), of Mourne Road, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 29).

Court hammer

A prosecuting lawyer told Craigavon Magistrates Court that on September 28 last year at around 5.25pm, police received a report of a black BMW 4 Series suspected of being driven under the influence of alcohol. Around 5.30pm police located the vehicle turning onto Glandore Terrace in Portadown and activated blue lights and sirens to stop the vehicle.

The defendant was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and police noticed his words were slurred and unsteady on his feet. Police asked him to provide a preliminary breath test. He was then arrested and a search was carried out on his vehicle. Police found a near empty bottle of Glens vodka on the back seat of the BMW as well as a box of vitamins.

Irwin was brought to Banbridge Custody Suite where he admitted to having a drink. He refused to provide an evidential specimen of breath.

Irwin’s barrister Damien Halleron, who explained his client is originally from Ballymena and now lives in Lurgan, had been fishing on one of the lakes near Tandragee and was heading home.

“He realised en route his blood sugars were dropping. He has an indicator on his upper arm which tells him when his sugars are too low. He concedes he continued to drive. Crown case here is that he had a drink but he denies that. But one way that could have been resolved was via the evidential sample.

"He has a poor record for motoring offences," said Mr Halleron adding there is a relevant entry within the last 10 years when he was disqualified from driving for four years though successfully re-obtained his licence.

Mr Halleron said his client had recently lost his job and has been through a relationship breakdown.

District Judge Bernie Kelly gave Irwin a three-and-a-half year driving ban for driving whilst unfit plus a £400 fine and the Offender Levy.

“That is reflective of his lack of cooperation,” she said.