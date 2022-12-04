A serial flasher who struck in the Ballymena area has been given a four months jail sentence.

David Andrew Mitchell (37), of Dunvale, was detected on three occasions and has been put on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years and made the subject of a one-year Restraining Order.

The defendant was sentenced on charges of exposure and harassment relating to two incidents at a woman's home in the Galgorm Road area of Ballymena in the February / March period of last year.

There was also a charge of being at a property in the Ballygarvey Road area 'for an unlawful purpose' in September last year. When he was arrested he was found with cannabis.

The case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Regarding February 4, 2021, a woman said at 6.40am a male had arrived at the back door of her house and "exposed his genitals to her while she was standing in the kitchen" and she "felt very afraid, anxious, and distressed".

She gave a description to police and provided CCTV.

Then, shortly after midnight on March 1 last year, the woman contacted police to say a male, with the same description, was in her back garden.

She saw him through the kitchen window "and on that occasion she did not see his genitals but he was wearing a dressing gown and no trousers".

CCTV footage showed him wearing a "mask, a hat, a dressing gown and no trousers". Around 25 minutes later, the defendant was stopped in the area carrying a bag "with only a dressing gown inside".

In relation to September 15, the prosecutor said, a householder checked his CCTV cameras and noticed the motion sensor had triggered at 6.25am and recorded a "masked male, who was naked from the waist down, walk up his garden and walk up to the window of his house while masturbating".

The court heard the intruder then "stood close to the front living room window and continued to masturbate".

The prosecutor said the man believed "his wife would have been in the home at the time".

Police recognised Mitchell from the CCTV, the court was told, and when they arrested him they found "two buds of cannabis" in his home. The court also heard "clothing identical to that on CCTV was located and seized from him".

A defence barrister said the facts were "troubling" and Mitchell said he had taken drugs at the time and "wasn't in his right frame of mind". He said there was a "mental health background".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offences were "very concerning".

