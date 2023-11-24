Ballymena flat ‘extensively damaged’ after petrol bombs thrown through kitchen window
A flat in Ballymena was extensively damaged in a petrol bomb attack last night (Thursday).
Detectives are appealing for information after the incident in the Larne Road area of the town.
Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Shortly after 11:20pm, it was reported that a number of petrol bombs were thrown through the kitchen window of a flat in the area. No one was inside the property, but extensive damage was caused to the flat during the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1902 23/11/23.”