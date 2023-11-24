Police at the scene after a petrol bomb incident at residential premises in the Larne Road area of Ballymena on Thursday evening. Photo by Pacemaker

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident in the Larne Road area of the town.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Shortly after 11:20pm, it was reported that a number of petrol bombs were thrown through the kitchen window of a flat in the area. No one was inside the property, but extensive damage was caused to the flat during the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement