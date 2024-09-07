A man is currently in hospital following a serious assault in Ballymena on Friday night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, aged in his 50s, sustained deep lacerations to both cheeks and a suspected broken leg after reportedly being assaulted by a number of males.

Police were contacted at around 10pm about the incident in the Larne Road area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the scene and following a number of enquiries, conducted a search of flats in the area.

Detectives in Ballymena are investigating the report of a serious assault which has resulted in a man being hospitalised. Picture: Pacemaker

Four men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and are all currently in custody assisting with police enquiries. The injured man remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1750 06/09/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.