Ballymena: four men arrested after serious assault leaves victim hospitalised
The victim, aged in his 50s, sustained deep lacerations to both cheeks and a suspected broken leg after reportedly being assaulted by a number of males.
Police were contacted at around 10pm about the incident in the Larne Road area of the town.
Officers attended the scene and following a number of enquiries, conducted a search of flats in the area.
Four men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and are all currently in custody assisting with police enquiries. The injured man remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1750 06/09/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.