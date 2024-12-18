Ballymena 'Good Samaritan' banned from driving
A 'Good Samaritan' has been banned from driving for three months and fined £225.
Ryan Kane (45), of Regents Park in Ballymena, was uninsured; had no L plates displayed and was an unaccompanied L driver at Dunclug Gardens in the town on August 7 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant was alone in a Volskwagen Touareg.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been a "Good Samaritan" after seeing a neighbour trying to jump start a vehicle and he offered to help.
The lawyer said the neighbour said two cars were to be moved and the defendant agreed to drive one.