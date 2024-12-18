Ballymena 'Good Samaritan' banned from driving

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 'Good Samaritan' has been banned from driving for three months and fined £225.

Ryan Kane (45), of Regents Park in Ballymena, was uninsured; had no L plates displayed and was an unaccompanied L driver at Dunclug Gardens in the town on August 7 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant was alone in a Volskwagen Touareg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been a "Good Samaritan" after seeing a neighbour trying to jump start a vehicle and he offered to help.

The lawyer said the neighbour said two cars were to be moved and the defendant agreed to drive one.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice