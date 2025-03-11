Ballymena heroin addict jailed for stealing meat and alcohol from Sainsbury's
A judge said shoplifting is a major problem for retail outlets as he sentenced a heroin addict who stole £182 worth of meat and alcohol from Sainsbury's in Ballymena to four months in jail.
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Connor Dunlop (37), with an address listed as Centuripe Avenue in Ballymena, took the items on January 21 this year.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison.
The defendant had removed security tags from bottles of spirits and placed them into a carrier bag along with the meat and left the store without offering any payment. The goods were not recovered.
A defence barrister said the defendant had a "long-standing heroin addiction".
Judge Broderick said the defendant had 55 previous convictions. He said that was being driven by addiction issues.
The judge said it had not been an "inconsequential theft" and added: "There are far too many incidents of defendants entering premises and stealing goods. Any owner of a shop will tell you that theft is a major problem in terms of trying to meet profits".