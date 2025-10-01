Ballymena: homeowner left 'shaken' after being chased by masked burglars who ransacked his property

A homeowner has been left shaken after being chased by masked burglars who ransacked his property in Ballymena on Tuesday (September 30) evening.

Police are appealing for information following the incident during which one of the burglars may have been carrying a weapon.

Detective Inspector Gallagher said: "We received a report that a burglary was ongoing at a residential property in the Shetland Gardens area just before 8.40pm.

"The homeowner disturbed the burglars, who made off from the scene; however the property was ransacked and a sum of cash stolen, before the windscreen of a vehicle parked at the home was smashed.

Photo (stock image): Pacemaker
"Our enquiries have led us to establish that four or five masked men gained access to the property, one of whom may have been carrying a weapon. They chased the homeowner in the direction of Dalriada Walk before running towards Crebilly Road.

"We're thankful that the homeowner was unharmed, though shaken by his ordeal. We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed these events, or a silver BMW being driven suspiciously in the area. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1478 30/09/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form

