A 29-year-old man has been charged with a series of offences in relation to Monday (June 9) night’s disorder in Ballymena.

The man, who was arrested in the town on Monday evening, has been charged with riotous behaviour, disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 3. Police say as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “We are actively working to identify those responsible for last night's racially- motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice.

The scene in Ballymena town centre on Monday night. Photo: Pacemaker

"Over the coming days, we will have in place a significant policing presence to help protect these communities in Ballymena and prevent any future disorder. Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.”

Meanwhile, police continuing to investigate a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena on Saturday, June 7, made a third arrest.

Detective Inspector Olphert from the PSNI’S Public Protection Branch, said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening, Monday 9th June. He has been unconditionally released from police custody following questioning.

“We have to date charged two teenage boys with attempted rape and our enquiries are continuing. They both appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court yesterday morning, Monday 9th June, in connection with this investigation.”

The defendants, who cannot be identified because of their ages, appeared at court by videolink from custody where, speaking through a Romanian interpreter, they confirmed they understood the charge against them.

In court on Monday, a detective constable gave evidence that she believed she could connect the teenagers to the charge.

A defence solicitor told the District Judge that during police interviews, the two boys, aged 14, denied the offences. The pair were remanded in custody until July 2.