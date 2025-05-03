Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 34-year-old man with a Ballymena address who attempted to make off from police at 1.20am on December 15 last year was caught with cocaine.

Samuel Adair, of Henry Street, was at the town's Magistrates Court on Thursday. May 1.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is taking steps to address addiction issues.

The court heard the defendant had 37 previous convictions and he was given 40 hours of Community Service.