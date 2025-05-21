A Ballymena man was convicted at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday (May 21) for claiming over £7,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Jonathan Gibson (46) of Killane Manor, claimed Universal Credit totalling £7,336 whilst failing to declare employment.

He was sentenced to five months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

Antrim courthouse. Image: Google

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities (DfC).

Gibson is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to DfC anonymously.