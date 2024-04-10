Ballymena man admits knife offence
A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon - a knife - in a public place.
Corey Bradshaw (25), of Stroma Drive in Ballymena, committed the offence at the town's Inchcolm Avenue on February 26 this year.
A defence lawyer said there was "no suggestion he would use the knife".
At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 4, the case was adjourned to May 2 for a pre-sentence report.