Ballymena man admits knife offence

A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon - a knife - in a public place.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Corey Bradshaw (25), of Stroma Drive in Ballymena, committed the offence at the town's Inchcolm Avenue on February 26 this year.

Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the NorthernIrelandWorld newsletter

A defence lawyer said there was "no suggestion he would use the knife".

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 4, the case was adjourned to May 2 for a pre-sentence report.