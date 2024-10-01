Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who allegedly put a knife in a woman's ear causing her to bleed and said he would kill her, has been refused bail at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

William Dunlop (42), of Lanntara, Ballymena, faces a series of charges including making threats to kill, breaching a non-molestation order, non-fatal strangulation, and wounding arising out of an alleged incident at Princess Avenue in Cookstown on September 18.

Outlining the background to the charges, a police officer alleged Dunlop grabbed the complainant around the waist and then neck as if to strangle her and when she broke free he kicked and slapped her repeatedly.

The officer alleged the defendant dragged the woman around the kitchen before pulling her into a bedroom where he put her on the bed and put a knife in her ear, causing her to bleed.

The court heard Dunlop is alleged to have threatened to kill the complainant and also himself and complainant alleged he put his head in his hands and appeared to be crying.

The complainant managed to get him to go out with her to a 24-hour garage and got away from him and locked herself in the house, the court heard.

Continuing, the officer said the accused has a history of domestic violence involving the complainant and another female.

A defence lawyer said Dunlop denied all the allegations.

He claimed the defendant was not aware of them until he was arrested by the police.

The lawyer said bail conditions could be put in place as the defendant’s address was in Ballymena and the complainant lived in Maghera and Cookstown.