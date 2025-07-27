Ballymena man allegedly put wheelie bin on top of a burning barricade during town riot
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told Reid Telford (29), of Moat Road, was "unmasked and can clearly be seen on footage holding a can of beer, laughing and smiling, whilst pointing towards the fire".
He is charged with riotous assembly on June 9 this year.
The court was told he received High Court bail on July 16 and it was then amended for an electronic monitoring tag to be removed and have a curfew lifted for him to holiday between July 22-29.
The prosecutor said the defendant admits it is him on footage "but he doesn't recall his involvement in relation to the wheelie bin. A bin was placed on top of a burning barricade".
The case was adjourned to August 28.