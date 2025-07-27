Ballymena man allegedly put wheelie bin on top of a burning barricade during town riot

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2025, 20:43 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 20:45 BST
A Ballymena man was allegedly involved in a wheelie bin being put on top of a burning barricade in front of police lines during rioting in the Clonavon area of the town.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told Reid Telford (29), of Moat Road, was "unmasked and can clearly be seen on footage holding a can of beer, laughing and smiling, whilst pointing towards the fire".

He is charged with riotous assembly on June 9 this year.

Police responding to disorder in Ballymena earlier this summer. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police responding to disorder in Ballymena earlier this summer. Photo: Pacemaker

The court was told he received High Court bail on July 16 and it was then amended for an electronic monitoring tag to be removed and have a curfew lifted for him to holiday between July 22-29.

The prosecutor said the defendant admits it is him on footage "but he doesn't recall his involvement in relation to the wheelie bin. A bin was placed on top of a burning barricade".

The case was adjourned to August 28.

