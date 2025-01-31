Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after police officers responding to 'a concern for safety' report came under attack in Ballymena.

The incident occurred in the North Street area in the early hours of Friday, January 31.

Chief Inspector Boyd said: “When police arrived at the scene and were dealing with the incident, officers were threatened with a knife by a male and had a number of items thrown at them from a window, including plates.

“One officer was struck on the back of the neck with a glass bottle thrown from height.

One officer was struck on the back of the neck (archive image). Photo: Pacemaker

“The male was subsequently arrested for assault on police, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in custody.

“This incident highlights the risks our officers face every day when doing their jobs. Our officers are here to help, and to respond to calls to assist those who need that help. Assaults on police are unacceptable and must not be tolerated.

“Thankfully, all officers involved were fit to remain on duty, but our ask is that officers and the work they do should not be taken for granted.”