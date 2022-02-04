Ballymena man caught with heroin

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at the town’s Magistrates Court where Gary Owen Donegan (38), of Holland Park, was sentenced in connection with stealing £270 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s.

He had also stolen clothing worth £105 from River Island and clothing worth £50 from Superdry and was caught with heroin and Diazepam.

The offences came to light in October last year.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

On October 9 police saw the defendant in the Lettercreeve area of Ballymena where he was carrying a large shopping bag containing several alcohol bottles still with security tags attached.

On October 29 last year police in the Fountain Place area of the town saw him “running” from an address.

When stopped and searched 1.4 grammes of heroin in five wraps and 50 blue tablets were found. He was wearing two jackets and three t-shirts with security tags still attached under his own clothing. Defence solicitor John McAtamney said the defendant had “struggled with drugs his whole life and during a relapse last year “unfortunately he resorted to stealing to fund his habit”. He said there had been a ten-year gap regarding theft.