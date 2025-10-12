Ballymena man caused over £700 worth of damage to his mum's property on July 12
A Ballymena man caused over £700 worth of damage to a front door of a property and to a car bonnet on July 12 this year.
Brandon Lee Balmer (21), of Kincora, admitted causing criminal damage and also pleaded guilty to possession of pregabalin and valium.
Ballymena Magistrate Court was told police responded to a report of criminal damage.
The defendant punched and broke glass at the front door of his mother's address. A bin was lying up against her damaged car.
The defendant was put on Probation for a year and he has to pay compensation of £786.