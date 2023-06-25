Register
Ballymena man claimed he found Ecstasy tablets in the street

A Ballymena man has been fined £200 for possessing drugs but claimed he found two Ecstasy tablets on the street.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

Darren Gilmore (47), of Francis Street, was detected with MDMA (Ecstasy), cannabis and cannabis resin during a search of his home on January 14 last year and he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing drugs.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (June 23), there were two MDMA tablets worth around £100 and cannabis worth around £200, according to a prosecutor.

A defence solicitor said told the court the defendant would "occasionally use cannabis" and his client said he found the two tablets on the street.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit; PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Credit; Pacemaker
The lawyer said the defendant had "some mental health problems".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that Gilmore had a "bad record" but the last offence "of any significance" was over seven years ago.

He hoped the defendant was not returning to his "previous ways".