A Ballymena man has been fined £300 for permitting his dog to foul.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lukasz Ratke of Dunclug Park was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 3, 2025, with the Magistrate imposing a £300 fine and ordering Mr Latke to pay £300 costs fees, £23 Court fees costs and a £15 offender levy.

The charge was brought against Mr Latke by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council under the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act (NI) 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceedings followed an investigation by a Council Enforcement Officer who witnessed Mr Latke allowing his Golden Labrador, which was off a lead at the time, to foul on a green area in Dunclug Park on July 31, 2024.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Pacemaker

After Mr Latke failed to clean up after his dog, he was approached by a Council Enforcement Officer who made him aware of the offence. Mr Latke was issued a fixed penalty notice of £200 which, if paid, would have prevented prosecution by the council.

Mr Latke failed to pay this fixed penalty and the case therefore proceeded to court where the Magistrate imposed this fine and costs.

Commenting on the case a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has a zero-tolerance approach to environmental crime involving dog fouling, littering and fly-tipping. The council operates a rigorous enforcement policy to minimise the impact of these offences and issues fixed penalties on those responsible.

"In cases, like this, where individuals fail to pay the fixed penalty, the council will prosecute for such offences which I hope serves as a warning about the importance to clean up after your dog.”