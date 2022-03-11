Ballymena man grabbed estranged wife ‘by throat’

Andrew John McKeown (31), with an address listed as Dunclug Gardens, also admitted stealing his former partner’s mobile phone on November 7 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 6pm police received a report of a domestic incident at an address in Ballymena and a woman told police her “estranged husband had grabbed her by the throat and stolen her phone”.

Defence barrister Chris Holmes said it “seems to be out of character” and the defendant appreciates “the behaviour was completely unacceptable”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “Courts take a very dim view of domestic violence and the courts will readily and very frequently will impose immediate custodial sentences.

“It is very dangerous to grab anyone by the throat because you block their airways and that can cause significant, and possibly on occasions, fatal consequences. So the court regard that as an aggravating feature”.

The judge said the defendant had “no relevant previous convictions” and Probation had said they believed McKeown would benefit from Probation.