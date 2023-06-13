Ballymena man grabbed girlfriend's throat and told her she was 'making him' do it

A man who assaulted his girlfriend by grabbing her round the throat told her: "You are making me do this, you are hurting yourself".

Details were heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Stevie Brown (21), of Dunclug Gardens, Ballymena, admitted assaulting his partner and then putting her mum in fear of assault in September, 2021.

A prosecutor said around 1.45am police attended an address and spoke to a woman who was in a "highly agitated and distressed state".

She said she had an argument with her partner after she wanted to go to sleep and he was attempting to stop her.

Ballymena courthouse

The woman told police the defendant then grabbed her round the throat on three occasions and pushed her onto a sofa, whilst shouting: "You are making me do this, you are hurting yourself".

She was left with red marks.

The court heard the female's mum feared she (mum) was going to be assaulted by the defendant.

A defence barrister told the court that the relationship between the defendant and his partner has ended.

He said his client had no record.

The lawyer said: "The genesis of this assault was that he didn't want his then girlfriend to go to sleep because he felt she needed to eat and he was going to make her a meal".

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from prison.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" matter "because it involves grabbing a female around the throat".

He said would normally jail someone for that but he took into account a clear record and the fact the offence took place in September 2021 and there did not appear to have been any further incidents.

