A judge told a Co Antrim man who had a .177 'Desert Eagle' pellet gun without a firearms certificate: "It is a serious matter to have any weapon or firearm in your possession".

Macauley Bishop (24), of Drumtara, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for sentencing in connection with the police detection on June 24 last year.

A prosecutor said the charge related to an "air gun".

She said the defendant told the police it had been an "impulse buy" at a market "several years ago".

A defence lawyer said the item had been in a bedroom wardrobe and the defendant had not realised he needed a firearm certificate.

She said the defendant, who has a "passion" for the sport of boxing, was "apologetic".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "It is a serious matter to have any weapon or firearm in your possession".

The judge said the gun could fire pellets.