Ballymena man had 'Desert Eagle' pellet gun in bedroom

A judge told a Co Antrim man who had a .177 'Desert Eagle' pellet gun without a firearms certificate: "It is a serious matter to have any weapon or firearm in your possession".
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST

Macauley Bishop (24), of Drumtara, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for sentencing in connection with the police detection on June 24 last year.

A prosecutor said the charge related to an "air gun".

She said the defendant told the police it had been an "impulse buy" at a market "several years ago".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
A defence lawyer said the item had been in a bedroom wardrobe and the defendant had not realised he needed a firearm certificate.

She said the defendant, who has a "passion" for the sport of boxing, was "apologetic".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "It is a serious matter to have any weapon or firearm in your possession".

The judge said the gun could fire pellets.

To reflect the "serious nature" of the offence, he told the defendant, who had a previous record, that as a "direct alternative to imprisonment," he was giving him 100 hours Community Service.