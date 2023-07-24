A Ballymena man had hidden drugs in his underwear, the town's Magistrates Court was told.

Jordan Kenny (33), with an address listed as Skye Park in the town, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court for sentencing on charges of possessing cannabis and Gabapentin; being disorderly and causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle on July 25 last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant was the driver of a vehicle in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena and police "smelt cannabis".

Kenny produced a bag containing Gabapentin and during a search a "quantity of drugs were detected in the defendant's underwear".

The case was heard in Ballymena Magistrates Court .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Whilst in the rear of a police vehicle, he struck a window using handcuffs. When taken out of the vehicle, he was shouting and swearing.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police that if officers were searching his address they would find a "quarter of weed" in the air vent of a cooker.

The court heard 27 grammes of herbal cannabis were found in the follow-up search.

A defence barrister said a pre-sentence report "reads very well".

District Judge Francis Rafferty said the pre-sentence report showed the defendant did "a lot of work in the community" and he was "planning to give him some more".