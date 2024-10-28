Ballymena: man had part of his ear bitten off by male who then fled the scene

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:24 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 12:58 BST
A man was hospitalised after having part of his ear bitten off in Ballymena in the early hours of Monday (October 28).

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at licensed premises on Ballymoney Street.

Most Popular

In a statement the PSNI said: “ It was reported to police that at around 2.10am, as a man was leaving the premises he was approached from behind by a unknown male who, without provocation, bit a part of his ear off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"The male then made off from the scene on foot. The injured man was later taken to hospital for treatment.

"An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 113 28/10/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice