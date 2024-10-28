A man was hospitalised after having part of his ear bitten off in Ballymena in the early hours of Monday (October 28).

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at licensed premises on Ballymoney Street.

In a statement the PSNI said: “ It was reported to police that at around 2.10am, as a man was leaving the premises he was approached from behind by a unknown male who, without provocation, bit a part of his ear off.

"The male then made off from the scene on foot. The injured man was later taken to hospital for treatment.

"An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 113 28/10/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.