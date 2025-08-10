A Ballymena man harassed his former partner and her new partner and sent "grossly offensive" messages in connection with a Disney World trip.

Neil Carson (45), of Shancoole, committed offences at the end of December last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant's former partner repeatedly received unwanted calls and messages from him.

The defendant had also posted "grossly offensive" messages on the personal and business Facebook page of his former partner's new partner.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said on Christmas Day the new partner of the defendant's ex gave the defendant's children tickets to Disney World in Florida.

Carson thought the man was "trying to buy the affection" of the children; "felt humiliated;" and perceived it as a "slight" on him as a father as he is on benefits and "couldn't afford to take them on such a trip," the defence said.

The defendant, it was said, had saved all year and spent "£1,000" on Christmas presents for the children.

"He accepts he may have made a misguided, knee jerk, reaction and apologises," the defence solicitor said.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said: "One would have thought he might have been happy for his children going on a holiday."

He said the defendant had to take a "more adult attitude". The judge said the offending would have been "very upsetting" and "totally unwarranted".

Judge Prenter gave the defendant a two-year conditional discharge and Restraining Orders were put in place.