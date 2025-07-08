Ballymena man harassed his former partner at a charity shop, court hears

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 8th Jul 2025, 09:50 BST
A Ballymena man harassed his former partner while both continued to work in a charity shop, a court has heard.

Mark Allison (37), of Chichester Park East, committed the offence between June 2023 and April 2024.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told the relationship ended in June 2023 but both continued to work in the shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the woman ended the relationship because the defendant had been "controlling".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

After the relationship ended the defendant would constantly call and text and "hang around" the shop when she was on a shift.

placeholder image
Read More
Mid and East Antrim: 'steady decrease' in level of incidents despite almost 300...

At one stage when she said she "just wanted to be friends" the defendant, the prosecutor said, "threatened suicide". The defendant then phoned his ex and said he had "taken an overdose" and had been hospitalised "because of her".

He turned up at her home and shouted at her, the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a Victim Personal Statement “causes the court significant concern" and he wanted Probation to see it.

The case was adjourned to August 7 for a pre-sentence report.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice