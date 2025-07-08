Ballymena man harassed his former partner at a charity shop, court hears

A Ballymena man harassed his former partner while both continued to work in a charity shop, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Allison (37), of Chichester Park East, committed the offence between June 2023 and April 2024.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told the relationship ended in June 2023 but both continued to work in the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the woman ended the relationship because the defendant had been "controlling".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

After the relationship ended the defendant would constantly call and text and "hang around" the shop when she was on a shift.

At one stage when she said she "just wanted to be friends" the defendant, the prosecutor said, "threatened suicide". The defendant then phoned his ex and said he had "taken an overdose" and had been hospitalised "because of her".

He turned up at her home and shouted at her, the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a Victim Personal Statement “causes the court significant concern" and he wanted Probation to see it.

The case was adjourned to August 7 for a pre-sentence report.