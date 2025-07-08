Ballymena man harassed his former partner at a charity shop, court hears
Mark Allison (37), of Chichester Park East, committed the offence between June 2023 and April 2024.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told the relationship ended in June 2023 but both continued to work in the shop.
A prosecutor said the woman ended the relationship because the defendant had been "controlling".
After the relationship ended the defendant would constantly call and text and "hang around" the shop when she was on a shift.
At one stage when she said she "just wanted to be friends" the defendant, the prosecutor said, "threatened suicide". The defendant then phoned his ex and said he had "taken an overdose" and had been hospitalised "because of her".
He turned up at her home and shouted at her, the court was told.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said a Victim Personal Statement “causes the court significant concern" and he wanted Probation to see it.
The case was adjourned to August 7 for a pre-sentence report.