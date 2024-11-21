Ballymena: man hospitalised after unknown male jumped on his back and assaulted him
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was reported to police that between 11am and 12pm, as a man was walking along the Old Ballymoney Road, he was approached by an unknown male who, without provocation, jumped on his back and assaulted him.
The male then made off from the scene on foot. The injured man was later taken to hospital for treatment.
An investigation is underway and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or Ring doorbell footage from the area which could assist with enquiries, to contact Police at Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 411 of 20/11/24.