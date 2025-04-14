Ballymena man is accused of dangerous driving

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young Ballymena man has been accused of driving dangerously at the town's Ballymoney Road.

Kyle Stevenson, aged 18, of Antrim Road, is also charged with failing to stop for police on the same day - March 15 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said: "I consider dangerous driving to be a very serious matter."

On Thursday (April 10), the case was adjourned to April 17.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice