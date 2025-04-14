Ballymena man is accused of dangerous driving
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A young Ballymena man has been accused of driving dangerously at the town's Ballymoney Road.
Kyle Stevenson, aged 18, of Antrim Road, is also charged with failing to stop for police on the same day - March 15 this year.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said: "I consider dangerous driving to be a very serious matter."
On Thursday (April 10), the case was adjourned to April 17.