Ballymena man is charged in connection with '£90,000' worth of heroin

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 29th Jul 2025, 08:39 BST
A man is charged in relation to what a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court was heroin worth '£90,000'.

John Ross Scullion (42), of Upper Princes Street in Ballymena, is charged in relation to August 5 last year.

He is charged with possession of heroin and 'crystal meth' with intent to supply; and possession of heroin, crystal meth, cocaine and gabapentin.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He is also charged with handling stolen goods - 15 bottles of West Cork whiskey.

A prosecutor said there was 100 grammes of heroin was worth around '£90,000'.

The case was adjourned to September 4.

