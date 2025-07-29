Ballymena man is charged in connection with '£90,000' worth of heroin
A man is charged in relation to what a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court was heroin worth '£90,000'.
John Ross Scullion (42), of Upper Princes Street in Ballymena, is charged in relation to August 5 last year.
He is charged with possession of heroin and 'crystal meth' with intent to supply; and possession of heroin, crystal meth, cocaine and gabapentin.
He is also charged with handling stolen goods - 15 bottles of West Cork whiskey.
A prosecutor said there was 100 grammes of heroin was worth around '£90,000'.
The case was adjourned to September 4.