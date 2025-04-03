Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man with a Ballymena address is charged with pretending to be a police officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Greer (47), of Queen Street, is charged in relation to March 8 this year.

The charge is that 'with intent to deceive impersonated a member of the police force, or makes a statement or did an act calculated falsely to suggest that he was such a member'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (April 3).

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor asked for an adjournment to take instructions from his client. He said the defendant is not working and applied for legal aid.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it was a "serious" charge.

The case was adjourned to April 17 - which, according to his charge sheet, is the defendant's birthday.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.