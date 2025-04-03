Ballymena man is charged with pretending to be a police officer

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:27 BST
A man with a Ballymena address is charged with pretending to be a police officer.

Niall Greer (47), of Queen Street, is charged in relation to March 8 this year.

The charge is that 'with intent to deceive impersonated a member of the police force, or makes a statement or did an act calculated falsely to suggest that he was such a member'.

He appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (April 3).

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
A defence solicitor asked for an adjournment to take instructions from his client. He said the defendant is not working and applied for legal aid.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it was a "serious" charge.

The case was adjourned to April 17 - which, according to his charge sheet, is the defendant's birthday.

