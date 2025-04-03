Ballymena man is charged with pretending to be a police officer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Niall Greer (47), of Queen Street, is charged in relation to March 8 this year.
The charge is that 'with intent to deceive impersonated a member of the police force, or makes a statement or did an act calculated falsely to suggest that he was such a member'.
He appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (April 3).
A defence solicitor asked for an adjournment to take instructions from his client. He said the defendant is not working and applied for legal aid.
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it was a "serious" charge.
The case was adjourned to April 17 - which, according to his charge sheet, is the defendant's birthday.