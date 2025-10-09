A man "launched" himself at a neighbour and punched him a number of times.

Details were given to Ballymena Magistrates Court which was told Thomas Alexander Galbraith (34), of Skye Park in the town, committed an assault on May 28 this year.

A prosecutor said the defendant "launched himself" at the man, grabbing him by the throat and punching him multiple times on the shoulder blade and the back of his head and neck.

Galbraith followed the man into an address and pinned him against a wall by the throat.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise. District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "serious" offence.

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for three years. A three year Restraining Order was also put in place.