A Ballymena man who made a "chilling" threat to kill his partner and "cut her up" with a knife he called 'Big Red' has been jailed for 14 months.

Adrian John Dunlop (51), of Demesne Avenue, admitted charges of assault; making threats to kill; 'domestic abuse' and possession of a knife as offensive weapon with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

He appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said a woman told police her partner had threatened her with a knife and she ran outside and hid.

Ballymena courthouse.

Police found a red-handled kitchen knife in the property. The woman told police she had been in a relationship with Dunlop since April and she alleged he was "controlling" and "possessive".

He attempted to control who she spoke to and "doesn't like her spending time with her family".

The woman told police Dunlop had previously threatened to kill her family members and that he kept a red-handled kitchen knife, which he calls 'Big Red,' and "would sharpen this while threatening to cut her up".

On September 8 this year, he was intoxicated and the woman told him she wanted to end the relationship. She began to pack her belongings and went to the bathroom to text her sister.

Dunlop followed her and knocked the phone out of her hand. The woman then went to the living room and Dunlop came into the room from the kitchen with the "red knife".

The prosecutor said the woman said she was forced back into a chair . He held the knife to her throat, saying that she "wasn't leaving" and that she would be "going out of the house in pieces and be put in to the double bins".

The woman managed to push him off and ran to the hall but he caught up with her and held her by the throat against a wall and said: "You are not going. You are not leaving me.

"No one will notice you missing because I will take you out bit by bit."

She tried to push him away and when he "stumbled and fell due to his intoxication" she was able to escape.

When interviewed, Dunlop said he would normally drink 18 tins of Carlsberg a day and on that occasion he had "two full bottles of Baileys" and had no recollection of what happened.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the facts were "chilling".

The lawyer said that due to his level of intoxication the defendant was "not challenging" what the woman had said.

He said Dunlop had the two bottles of Baileys on top of 18 tins.

The court heard the defendant previously worked for a poultry company and after he "lost" his job he was drinking to excess.

The lawyer said Dunlop "offers his apologies" to the woman.

The defendant had a previous record, including "violence," harassment and threats to kill.

The court heard there had been incidents with "previous partners".

Jailing the defendant for 14 months and putting a five-year Restraining Order in place, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incident had been "quite disgraceful" and Dunlop had put the woman in "terror".

He added: "This would have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim."