A Ballymena man made a false call to police claiming he was in the town's Waveney Road area and said: "I have f*cking stabbed someone. They are lying here dead."

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, Andrew Bain (24), of North Street, admitted a charge of wasting police time on November 27, 2021.

A prosecutor said after shouting the message down the phone the person hung up.

Several attempts were made to contact the caller but they refused to disclose his name or location.

Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The prosecutor added: "Due to the nature of the call, six constables and one police sergeant were despatched and eventually the call was traced then to his home address."

Police went to the property and asked Bain if he had stabbed anyone and he replied: "No, I was just looking for help."

Bain also admitted causing criminal damage to a CCTV camera and walls belonging to Choice Housing and he had cannabis and Alprazolam on March 20 last year.

A defence barrister said the phone call had been a "classic cry for help".

He said the defendant had been "misusing a number of illegal substances which quite clearly were aggravating his poor mental health".

The lawyer said Bain is now engaging with mental health and addiction services.

Handing down a four months prison term, suspended for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is always a serious matter to call police or any emergency service when you don't need them because it is a drain on resources.