A man suffered a fractured cheek and had two teeth knocked out in an "extremely serious" assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details emerged as Cornel Rosca (44), of Warden Street in Ballymena, was sentenced on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had earlier been convicted after contesting the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was back at court on Tuesday, August 7, for sentencing and a defence lawyer said his client did not need an interpreter.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The judge was shown photos of the victim's injuries and he also read a Victim Impact Statement.

A prosecutor said at 12.10am on December 4, 2022, police were on mobile patrol and found the injured man at Albert Place in Ballymena. He had "substantial" facial injuries and an ambulance was called.

The man had a fractured cheek bone; required six stitches to his face and had two missing teeth. The man told police he had been drinking with the defendant at an address in Ballymena and an "argument ensued".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick recalled the contest and said: "He couldn't work out why his so-called friends beat him up."

A defence lawyer said the defendant had expressed regret and remorse and was assessed as a "low likelihood" of reoffending.

He said references from an employer and a football team were provided to the court on behalf of the defendant "which speak to his character".

The judge also considered the contents of a pre-sentence report on the defendant. The defence barrister accepted it had been a "very serious incident".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the pre-sentence report was "positive" and asked the judge to view it as a "one-off incident and hopefully this man, respectfully, will never be back before the court. There is a record but there is nothing of violence of any nature".

The lawyer said there had been "another individual in the property as well but I will take it no further than that".

Judge Broderick said the injured man had "sustained significant physical and emotional trauma".

He said it was an "extremely serious case" and as an "alternative" to a custodial sentence, the defendant was ordered to do 240 hours of Community Service.

Judge Broderick also ordered the defendant to pay £2,500 compensation to the victim and a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.