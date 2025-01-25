Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who had a hoodie with a security tag still attached told police he bought it for £10 from a "homeless" man.

Anthony Francis Graham (42), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, admitted charges of receiving stolen goods and possession of heroin and pregabalin on September 16 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was "passed out" in his room at the Lighthouse Hostel at 3am.

Police found drugs and there was a stolen hoodie hanging on a wardrobe door.

A defence solicitor said there had been a 13 year gap in offending but the defendant had "relapsed".

The defendant was put on Probation for a year.