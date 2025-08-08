A Ballymena man has been sentenced for possessing a "powerful" airgun without a firearms certificate.

At the town's Magistrates Court, James Kenny (63), of Orkney Drive, was also sentenced for being in possession of, according to the charge sheet, cocaine and pregabalin, on October 29 last year.

A prosecutor said the airgun required a firearms licence "because it was so powerful". The defendant, who had a record, told police he had a "problem with" cocaine.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "wealth of air pistols and the like" in his home which were examined and tested to see if they required licences because of their "kinetic energy".

He said: "The majority of those firearms did not require a firearms licence because the kinetic energy did not reach the relevant criteria for such a licence.

"A number of these paintball and airguns did have the kinetic energy that required a licence. This one item was found to require a licence due to its kinetic energy."

The lawyer said Kenny had licences "for other matters" and "he was not trying to skirt around the laws".

The court heard the defendant also had a "large selection of knives and swords" and the barrister added: "These types of things interest him."

The lawyer said his client had "significant health problems over the years" and some tablets were of assistance in sleeping.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter told the defendant: "You had various items within your house be it knives, swords and also types of airguns or paintball guns which all met the relevant legal requirements whereas this one didn't."

He put the defendant on Probation for two years and Kenny was also given a two-year conditional discharge.