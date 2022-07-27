Ballymena man sentenced to six months in prison for shoplifting

Justin Dunlop (30), of Kincora, appeared at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

He stole items worth nearly £200 from Tesco; groceries worth £34 from Tesco on another date; £50 of vodka from Marks & Spencer; alcohol worth £126 from Tesco on another occasion and £270 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had addiction issues with alcohol and drugs and had been engaging with addiction services.

The defendant received a reference from his “local church leader,” a defence lawyer said.