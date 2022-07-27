Loading...

Ballymena man sentenced to six months in prison for shoplifting

A Ballymena man who has admitted a string of shoplifting offences has been jailed.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 11:13 am
Justin Dunlop (30), of Kincora, appeared at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

He stole items worth nearly £200 from Tesco; groceries worth £34 from Tesco on another date; £50 of vodka from Marks & Spencer; alcohol worth £126 from Tesco on another occasion and £270 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had addiction issues with alcohol and drugs and had been engaging with addiction services.

The defendant received a reference from his “local church leader,” a defence lawyer said.

Dunlop was given a six months prison term.