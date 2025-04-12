Ballymena: Man suffers serious facial injuries in alleged assault at Wakehurst Playing Fields

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2025, 17:05 BST
A man has suffered serious facial injuries after a reported assault in Ballymena.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector McCook, said: “At approximately 2.50pm on Friday, April 11, we received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted and was injured in the Wakehurst Playing Fields area of the town.

"It’s understood that the suspect approached the man and struck him a number of times on his head and body. The suspect also damaged the man’s mobile phone.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries, which are believed to be serious, after an assault in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries, which are believed to be serious.

"Officers later detained a 27-year-old man in connection with this offence, and arrested him in the Drumtara area of Ballymena, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

"He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue into the circumstances of what happened.”

Police are appealing to anyone within the Wakehurst Playing Fields area at around 2.30pm, and may have witnessed the altercation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1083 11/04/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

