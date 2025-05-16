A man has sustained arm and face fractures after being attacked by a robber wielding a wooden stick in Ballymena.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred at Dunclug Park on Thursday (May 15).

Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “Sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm on Thursday night, a man aged in his 20s was assaulted in the street by a male armed with a wooden stick or bat.

"During the assault, the attacker, who was reported to have been wearing black clothing and a balaclava, took a sum of money from the victim. The man sustained injuries to his head and fractures to his arm and face.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“We are working to identify the male involved and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 2127 15/05/25.

"We would also ask residents who may have captured dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist us, to get in touch. “

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.