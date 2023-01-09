A man who told his pregnant 'ex-partner' he would slit her throat and watch her "bleed out" has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sean McCarthy (32), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, was sentenced at the town's Magistrates Court after earlier pleading guilty to charges of making a threat to kill, a threat to damage property and assault.

A prosecutor said that on August 10 last year, police received a report from the complainant that her "ex-partner", McCarthy, had arrived at her home.

She was eight months pregnant and during an "argument," the complainant said McCarthy was intoxicated and shouting at her and he attempted to "grab her in a headlock".

The prosecutor said the woman further alleged that the defendant said he was going to "smoke her out" and that he would "slit her throat and watch her bleed out".

A defence lawyer accepted it was an "abhorrent" set of facts and said the defendant was "appalled" at what he had done and "in sobriety" was "apologetic".

He said McCarthy had not taken any alcohol since August.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said it was an "appalling set of facts" and he told McCarthy: "What you said was appalling and disgusting and you should be entirely ashamed of yourself."