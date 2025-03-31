Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymena man told a police officer at Antim Area Hospital: "I will slap you silly, I will slap the face clean off you."

James McDowell (33), of Lanntara, admitted being disorderly and also causing criminal damage to a police cell van on November 25 lat year. He had spat inside and kicked a police cell van.

He was also disorderly at Queen Street in Ballymena in May 24 last year. Police stopped and searched him. He swore and shouted: "Do you think I am going to be walking up the street with drugs, f off".

He had a previous record. At Ballymena Magistrates Court sentencing was deferred until September and the defendant was told he must keep out of trouble and engage positively with Probation.