Ballymena man told police officer at hospital 'I will slap you silly'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Ballymena man told a police officer at Antim Area Hospital: "I will slap you silly, I will slap the face clean off you."

James McDowell (33), of Lanntara, admitted being disorderly and also causing criminal damage to a police cell van on November 25 lat year. He had spat inside and kicked a police cell van.

He was also disorderly at Queen Street in Ballymena in May 24 last year. Police stopped and searched him. He swore and shouted: "Do you think I am going to be walking up the street with drugs, f off".

He had a previous record. At Ballymena Magistrates Court sentencing was deferred until September and the defendant was told he must keep out of trouble and engage positively with Probation.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice