Ballymena man told police officer at hospital 'I will slap you silly'
James McDowell (33), of Lanntara, admitted being disorderly and also causing criminal damage to a police cell van on November 25 lat year. He had spat inside and kicked a police cell van.
He was also disorderly at Queen Street in Ballymena in May 24 last year. Police stopped and searched him. He swore and shouted: "Do you think I am going to be walking up the street with drugs, f off".
He had a previous record. At Ballymena Magistrates Court sentencing was deferred until September and the defendant was told he must keep out of trouble and engage positively with Probation.