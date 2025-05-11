Ballymena man told woman: 'Get your sh*tty boy to fight me'
Garion Hanna (23), originally from Ballymena but with an address listed as c/o a solicitor's office, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison where he has been on remand.
He admitted eight charges relating to breaches of a Non-Molestation/Restraining Order.
He sent his ex-partner an abusive message on Snapchat which included the comment: 'Get your sh*tty boy to fight me'. His ex-partner felt "harassed and intimidated".
The defendant also sent her a Facebook friend request. He also put heart emojis on a Facebook post and contacted her by Snapchat.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "appalling" record of 81 convictions.
A defence barrister accepted it was an "extremely poor record".
The defendant was given a ten-month prison sentence and was made the subject of a five-year Restraining Order.
Bail was fixed for appeal but he is to remain in custody until the appeal is heard.