A Ballymena man was caught with almost 500 Viagra tablets.

Samuel Adair (33), of Orkney Drive, pleaded guilty to 'possessing a medicinal product with intent to supply it otherwise than in accordance with a prescription of an appropriate practitioner'.

He also admitted obstructing a drugs search on the same day - July 19 last year. Charges of possessing cocaine and possessing the drug with intent to supply on July 19, 2024, were withdrawn by prosecutors.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police on mobile patrol saw a car make short stops in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena and "near the town centre". The vehicle then did a "spontaneous U-turn" which "raised some police suspicions".

When stopped police took the defendant outside of the car and began a search of him. He was "fixing in and around his shorts and waistband" and then ran off.

Police did not wish to leave the unattended vehicle. A total of 236 Viagra tablets were found in the car.

A further 260 Viagra tablets were found during a search of the defendant's home. The defendant presented himself to Ballymena Police Station.

A defence solicitor said the defendant bought the Viagra for £200, saying they were cheaper to buy in bulk. The solicitor said they were "obviously for personal use and I think would be shared with others".

He said the defendant "suffers from paranoia and took an impulsive decision to run off from police". The solicitor said the defendant is due to become a dad later this year.

The defendant was ordered to do 40 hours of Community Service and was fined £250.