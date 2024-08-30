Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 28-year-old man has admitted assaulting four staff members and being disorderly at McDonald's restaurant in Ballymena.

Owen O'Loughlin, of Herbison Fields in the town, committed offences on March 31 this year.

When told by a prosecutor the two males and two females assaulted by the defendant were staff members at McDonald's, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said: "It is people providing public service, an aggravating factor."

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court the case was adjourned to October 10 for a pre-sentence report.