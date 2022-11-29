Charlie Blair (23), of Westbourne Gardens in Ballymena, admitted charges of being disorderly in Gracehill on August 13 this year; assaulting two people; assaulting and resisting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a police cell. Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police were called and found the defendant being restrained on the ground by members of the public.
The court heard the defendant had taken alcohol and "things got out of hand".
Advertisement
A man was "bitten on the torso" as he tried to restrain Blair but no treatment was required, a prosecutor said.
Most Popular
Advertisement
When arrested, the defendant assaulted a police officer and urinated in a cell.
A defence barrister said Blair had been "due to meet his girlfriend's mother for the first time, at this barbecue. He had a number of anxiety issues and mental health issues at the time. For some reason he decided to take a Tramadol tablet". District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious matters" and ordered the defendant to do 80 hours of Community Service and he was also put on Probation for a year.