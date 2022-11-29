A man who, a defence lawyer said, was "anxious" about meeting his girlfriend's mother for the first time, took Tramadol and alcohol and ended up creating a disturbance at a barbecue.

Charlie Blair (23), of Westbourne Gardens in Ballymena, admitted charges of being disorderly in Gracehill on August 13 this year; assaulting two people; assaulting and resisting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a police cell. Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police were called and found the defendant being restrained on the ground by members of the public.

The court heard the defendant had taken alcohol and "things got out of hand".

Advertisement

A man was "bitten on the torso" as he tried to restrain Blair but no treatment was required, a prosecutor said.

Editorial image.

Advertisement

When arrested, the defendant assaulted a police officer and urinated in a cell.