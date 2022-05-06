Ballymena man was disorderly at hospital

Dean David Speirs (26), of High Street, also admitted assaulting the police officer in September last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police were called to a disturbance at Rockgrove Brae in Ballymena around 9pm where Speirs was shouting on the street and appeared to be having a “mental breakdown”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to Antrim Area Hospital and whilst there began shouting at officers in “front of the full waiting area in the hospital”.

editorial image

He ignored warnings about his behaviour and when arrested and taken to a police station he spat at an officer whilst leaving a vehicle with the spit landing on the officer’s boots

A defence barrister said there had been “some sort of drug-induced episode”.

The lawyer said the defendant had “no recollection” of what happened.

District Judge Nigel Broderick put the defendant on Probation for a year.